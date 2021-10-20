Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2,821.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,829,451 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 6.90% of ACI Worldwide worth $301,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.12. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

