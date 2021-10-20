Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Zoetis worth $273,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after buying an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Zoetis by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zoetis by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after buying an additional 968,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after buying an additional 841,224 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $203.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.84. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.