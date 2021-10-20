Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,648,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,918 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.61% of Valley National Bancorp worth $196,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,048,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 766,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 137,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

