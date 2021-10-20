Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,946,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,441 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.14% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $260,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

