Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,387,671 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 680.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387,671 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $326,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK stock opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.80 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.56 and a 200-day moving average of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.