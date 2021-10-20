Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 1,653,916 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,916 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 4.33% of Q2 worth $251,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Q2 stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Q2’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.