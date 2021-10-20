Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 2,280,176 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 195.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 4.16% of Shift4 Payments worth $322,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Shares of FOUR opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -78.79 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

