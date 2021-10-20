Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11,926.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $193,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $180.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,715 shares of company stock worth $40,941,863. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

