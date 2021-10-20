Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 731,487 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 731,487 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.09% of MasTec worth $322,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after buying an additional 4,102,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,253,000 after purchasing an additional 160,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of MTZ opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average is $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

