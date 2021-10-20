Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.13.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of MDGL opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

