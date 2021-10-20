Maecenas Price Up 45.4% Over Last Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $329,238.31 and $702.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00041822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.69 or 0.00191228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00092907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.