MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 29,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 587,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

MAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 311.50 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in MAG Silver by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.