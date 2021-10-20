MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 29,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 587,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.
MAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.
The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 311.50 and a beta of 0.98.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in MAG Silver by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.