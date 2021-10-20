Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Cut to Underperform at Raymond James

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $84.20. The company had a trading volume of 263,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22. Magna International has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 2,473.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,237,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

