Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.76

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 31,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

