MakiSwap Market Cap Hits $12.91 Million (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and $2.07 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00069260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00103668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,391.60 or 1.00028217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.21 or 0.06438743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022544 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

