Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the quarter. Malibu Boats comprises approximately 0.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Malibu Boats worth $16,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Malibu Boats by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.41. 2,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $93.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

