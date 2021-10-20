Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.24

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.24 and traded as low as $16.64. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 10,927 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of $129.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

