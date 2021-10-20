Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNGPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Man Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

