Mango Markets Market Capitalization Reaches $265.32 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $265.32 million and $4.44 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00067466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00071311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00101302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,953.63 or 0.99932148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.09 or 0.06244219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00021363 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

