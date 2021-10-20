Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $169.07 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.73.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

