Manoussos Perros Sells 11,974 Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Stock

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 854,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,331. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,831 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $347,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

