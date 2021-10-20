Manoussos Perros Sells 11,974 Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Stock

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 854,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,331. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.