Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.15.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.01 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$17.58 and a 52-week high of C$27.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of C$48.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$25.82 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 22.0012298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$531,266.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,998.39. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$322,455.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$228,039.22. Insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405 in the last ninety days.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.