Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 55.88% from the stock’s current price.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CSFB lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.71.

Shares of MFC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 932,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$17.58 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.10.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$25.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 22.0012298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$322,455.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$228,039.22. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$531,266.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,998.39. Insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock worth $926,405 over the last 90 days.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

