Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.74 and last traded at $41.74. Approximately 5,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,453,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after buying an additional 2,992,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after buying an additional 2,949,028 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,203,000 after buying an additional 1,746,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,173,000 after buying an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

