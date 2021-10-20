Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.28. Marchex shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 15,278 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,498.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marchex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marchex during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

