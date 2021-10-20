Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.42

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.42 and last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 1223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,595 shares of company stock valued at $461,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 44.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 37.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 327.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

