Marine Products (MPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.81%.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.20. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Marine Products worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

