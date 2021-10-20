Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $25,742,446.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total transaction of $17,378,708.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total transaction of $25,575,584.76.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total transaction of $26,485,299.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $340.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,581,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,748. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average of $339.99. The stock has a market cap of $960.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

