Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Markel worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Markel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Markel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Markel by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Markel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL opened at $1,310.56 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,319.45. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,247.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,219.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,312 shares of company stock worth $3,000,171 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

