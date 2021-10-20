Markel (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,327.62

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,327.62 and last traded at $1,324.55, with a volume of 57 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,310.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,247.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,219.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,171 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,622 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,602,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 10.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Markel by 40.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

