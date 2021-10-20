MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Plans $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $411.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $396.17 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.65.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $526.00.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.