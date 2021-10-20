Marlin Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.29 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $72.29 million and approximately $23.61 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00067255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00071011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00101335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,985.29 or 0.99960412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.05 or 0.06273226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00021480 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

