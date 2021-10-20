Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.07.

MAR traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.05. The stock had a trading volume of 43,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,579. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.06. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $161.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 146.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $91,192,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

