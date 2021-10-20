Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 213,273 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,273 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of DraftKings worth $29,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In other DraftKings news, Director John S. Salter sold 656,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $39,896,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,533,781 shares of company stock valued at $252,148,204. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

