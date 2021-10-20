Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 62,393 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,393 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.38% of Ternium worth $28,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Ternium by 18.4% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,051,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after buying an additional 163,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium during the second quarter worth $38,052,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 41.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 937,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after buying an additional 277,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 92.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after buying an additional 280,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TX stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

