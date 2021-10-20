Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 6,254 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Ulta Beauty worth $38,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.00.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $363.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

