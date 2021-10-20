Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 6,254 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Ulta Beauty worth $38,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 545,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $363.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.