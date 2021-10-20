Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,262,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Fair Isaac as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $415.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $434.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.29.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.