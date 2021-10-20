Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 207,686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.40% of Ralph Lauren worth $34,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.96. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.78.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

