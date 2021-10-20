Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 189.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,206,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790,382 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.85% of fuboTV worth $38,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

