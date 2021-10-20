Marshall Wace LLP Buys 110,765 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,765 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.24% of Universal Health Services worth $29,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $206,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,630,000 after buying an additional 59,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day moving average is $149.76. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

