Marshall Wace LLP Buys 187,059 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 152.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,059 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of Cincinnati Financial worth $36,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after buying an additional 317,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,169,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average of $117.17. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

