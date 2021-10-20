Marshall Wace LLP Buys 33,721 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 2,229 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.16.

Shares of MCD opened at $242.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.