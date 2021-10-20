Marshall Wace LLP Buys 425,705 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7,601.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 425,705 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $33,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

