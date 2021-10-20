Marshall Wace LLP Buys 63,679 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $32,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.31.

RY stock opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.