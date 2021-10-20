Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 2,038,507 Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.68% of Sema4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SMFR stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.90.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

