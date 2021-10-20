Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,877 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $27,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.52.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $255.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of -127.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.