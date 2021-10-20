Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 140.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $27,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 291,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after purchasing an additional 131,322 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $220,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,788,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.52.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $255.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

