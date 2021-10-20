Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.91% of Personalis worth $32,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 294,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 93,906 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Personalis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $881.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. Analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PSNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,787 shares of company stock worth $2,207,345. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

