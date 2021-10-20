Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,470.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 462,317 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of The Trade Desk worth $38,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.57.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,247 shares of company stock worth $3,660,422. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.